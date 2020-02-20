Patient plays violin during her brain surgery

LONDON: A patient at King's College Hospital in London played the violin while surgeons operated on her brain to remove a tumour. Dagmar Turner, 53, played the violin so surgeons could ensure parts of the brain which control hand movements and coordination were not damaged during the millimetre-precise procedure.

Ms Turner, from the Isle of Wight, was diagnosed with a brain tumour after suffering a seizure in 2013, reported foreign media on Wednesday. She was concerned over losing the ability to play the violin. Her tumour was located in the right frontal lobe of her brain, close to an area that controls the fine movement of her left hand.