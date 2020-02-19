close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
February 19, 2020

SNGPL takes action gas thieves

Lahore

February 19, 2020

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) has taken action against consumers involved in stealing gas through domestic meter and using it for commercial purposes at huge level.

As per instructions of GM Lahore Shahzad Iqbal Lone and under guidance of Regional Manager Imran Safdar Virk, UFG task conducted raids at Momin Pura, Manawan Jallo Park, Burki Village and Central Park Ferozpur Road and disconnected commercial setups of Nuts, bolts, Tandoors, Chips and Nimko. The teams disconnected gas meters.

