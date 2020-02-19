Woman gunned down in Madina Colony

A woman was shot dead at her house in Madina Colony on Tuesday. Rescuers reached the property and transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. She was identified as 30-year-old Amna Bibi, wife of Baghicha Gul.

According to Sacchal SHO Shafiq Afridi, the victim’s family told the police that some unidentified persons entered their house and opened fire on Bibi over unexplained reasons. The officer suspected that her family members or some relative could have been behind the incident.

The police had detained some of her relatives and also called her husband to the police station to record his statement to trace the culprits and to ascertain the actual cause of the incident.

Woman injured

A woman was shot and injured in a firing incident at her house in Sherpao Colony. She was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment where she was identified as 26-year-old Shumaila, daughter of Noor Khan, according to the Quaidabad police. The motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.