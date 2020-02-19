SSGC severs 1,400 illegal connections

The Sui Southern Gas Company’s SS & CGTO Department has been pulling out all the stops to identify and bring gas thieves to justice, said a press release issued by the gas utility on Tuesday.

For this purpose, the team carried out a joint industrial survey in Hyderabad Zone. The inspection team comprised members from the measurement, sales, and the SS&CGTO Department. Industries covered during this industrial survey included several CNG filling stations.

The team will be thoroughly assessing the situation and detailed reports will be furbished to aid necessary actions against the violations of the Gas Sales Agreement, extra connected load, and meter size, if any, being deployed by the aforementioned industries.

Continuing the fight against gas theft, the team also raided Sindad Ibrahim Goth, Scheme 33, in Karachi. A total of 1,400 defaulter residents were found to be guilty of stealing gas directly through SSGC distribution line via rubber pipes.

In addition, 25 area calls were also found involved in this incident. All the equipment used for the illegal extension of gas was removed on spot and an FIR lodged along with claims raised against them.