500 sacks of sugar seized

MULTAN: Teams of city district administration seized 500 sacks of sugar. According to officials, the sugar was stocked and was to be sold at exorbitant prices at Rs 80 to Rs 85 per kilogram. The officials said Deputy Commission (DC) Amir Khattak ordered the auction of the recovered sugar at Rs 70 per kilogram at three sale points at Lutafabad, Madni Park and Qadirpur Rawan for citizens. They said every citizen can buy one sack of 100 kilogram after showing his/her CNIC from 9am to 5pm.