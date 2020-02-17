Amir Muqam flays govt’s policies

BATKHELA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial head Amir Muqam on Sunday blasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its flawed policies and crippling the country's economy. He was speaking to reporters after attending the wedding ceremony of Dr Tariq Salim in Totakan village here.

He said that the families of Sharif Brothers were being harassed and victimized through the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which aimed to divert the attention of the people from the high prices of ‘flour and sugar’. Former PM had launched the mega project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) but the incumbent government created hurdles for the project, he calimed.

About BRT, the PML leader asked as to why the government had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court to stop the probe launched into the embezzlement of fund allocated for the construction of the project.