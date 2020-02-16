close
Sun Feb 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 16, 2020

Body of missing youth found

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 16, 2020

MANSEHRA: The body of a youth, who had gone missing some two days ago, was found from a thick forest in Dhaka Rukah area in Oghi tehsil on Saturday.

Waqas Shah had gone missing from Khari village and his family searched him everywhere but to no avail. Police sources said the slain youth, who was strangled to death, was on bail in a murder case.

Meanwhile, the police seized a large quantity of charas and arrested narcotics pushers during a special drive launched under the directive of district police officer.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan