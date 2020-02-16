close
Sun Feb 16, 2020
NR
News Report
February 16, 2020

Trump boasts he is No 1 on Facebook, Modi on 2nd

NR
News Report
February 16, 2020

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump claimed Facebook’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, said he was “Number 1” on the social network -- apparently referring to his follower count -- and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was second. That is incorrect.

US President Donald Trump can’t stop talking about his upcoming India trip. He’s expecting “millions” to turn up to receive him in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state. And now, he’s talking up his social media game — and PM Modi’s too, reported foreign media on Saturday.

Trump claimed Facebook’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, said he was “Number 1” on the social network — apparently referring to his follower count — and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was second. But in fact, it’s exactly the opposite.

According to Twiplomacy’s 2019 rankings, it’s PM Modi who is first among world leaders, with more than 44 million followers on Facebook. Donald Trump is a distant second. (Close to 26 million). But all this is only if you don’t count Barack Obama — no longer a government official — who has around 55 million Facebook followers. And if you look at non-political figures — like Mark Zuckerberg himself — then Barack Obama, Narendra Modi and Donald Trump are far behind.

