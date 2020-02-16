close
Sun Feb 16, 2020
February 16, 2020

PSL 5 to have Urdu commentary

Sports

KARACHI: Fans will be able to listen to Urdu commentary during the fifth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), which begins here at the National Stadium on February 20.

A star-studded commentary panel — including Ramiz Raja, Bazid Khan, Waqar Younis and Urooj Mumtaz — will call action in Urdu for five overs during each innings.

This enhancement is part of the PCB’s drive to provide improved live coverage to the viewers, allowing people to get closer to the event.

In another new initiative, the SpiderCam will provide interactions between players and commentators during the two Eliminators and the final in Lahore, giving fans the essence of on-field action.

The coverage of PSL 5 will be done in full HD by 28 cameras, which include Ultra motion and Super SloMo cameras, and to bring up-and-close experience of every match, SpiderCam and Hawkeye will be implemented across all four venues along with real-time graphics and augmented reality.

Joining the commentary panel for the first time in PSL are Dirk Nannes, a former Australia and Netherlands fast bowler, HD Ackerman, former South Africa player, Mark Butcher and Dominic Cork, former England cricketers, and Kass Naido, while Danny Morrison, Michael Slater, Alan Wilkins, and Jonty Rhodes will make their return to the commentary panel.

