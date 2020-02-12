AIOU declares Feb 14 last date for postgraduate admissions

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Tuesday announced that February 14 (Friday) is the last day for admissions in its postgraduates’ programmes.

The admissions on these programmes would be on merit-basis. Admission could be applied through online.

The University had opened its first-phase of admissions for the Semester Spring, 2020 from January 15. According to Director Admissions, the post-graduates’ academic programmes, being offered in the first-phase include MS/MPh, PhD and BS (face-to-face).

Second phase will begin from March 2, through which applications will be invited for Master, B.Ed (Associate degree) and teachers training programmes.

The admissions in these programmes will be till April 15.On the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum, the University’s 51 regional offices across the country have set up ‘Special Counters’ with computer and internet facilities for helping the students in the admission process.