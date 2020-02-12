close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

Man wants killers of cousin arrested

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

BARA: The relative of a tribal trader, who was killed in Hayatabad four months ago, asked the chief minister and the inspector general of police to help arrest the culprits forthwith. Talking to reporters here, one Gul Amin Shah Afridi, said that his cousin, Haji Wilayat Shah, was killed four months back, but the police could not arrest his killers.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan