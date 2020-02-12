Man wants killers of cousin arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BARA: The relative of a tribal trader, who was killed in Hayatabad four months ago, asked the chief minister and the inspector general of police to help arrest the culprits forthwith. Talking to reporters here, one Gul Amin Shah Afridi, said that his cousin, Haji Wilayat Shah, was killed four months back, but the police could not arrest his killers.
