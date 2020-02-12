'Jamaat-e-Islami to organise people against PTI for basic rights'

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has lamented that Prime Minister Imran Khan ignored to order investigation and expose the culprits of sugar, atta price hike and shortage scandal, since the entire nation knew that the culprits behind the crises earned billions of rupees in couple of days and were very close to the PM himself. The government has left the country at the mercy of the IMF and World Bank, and JI would organize masses against the PTI regime to realize their basic rights usurped by the capitalists rulers, he said while talking to journalists after addressing a training workshop at Mansoora on Tuesday.

He said a so-called anti-corruption campaign in the country being run by the PTI government created strong impression of political victimization. He said the all the claims and promises made by the PM to the people during the election campaign about starting a ruthless accountability after coming to power were proved a pack of lies. How could a chief executive of a country surrounded by corrupt, inept and selfish advisers and associates talk about a transparent and powerful accountability drive, he questioned. “The economy is heading toward the huge wreck. The IMF team is preparing the next budget,” he claimed, adding the prime target of the budget would be the timely payment of Rs2,900 billion interest to the lending agencies on the foreign debts and liabilities. The development budget, he added, was only hovering around Rs700 billion. He claimed the IMF was running the affairs of Pakistan similar to the style of the East India Company.

This government, he said, after completely destroying the economy was now bent upon selling the state entities at the behest of the international lending agency. “The JI will resist the privatization move of the PTI government and organize public against its policies,” he announced. Siraj said the country was gifted with enormous natural resources and human capital. There was a dire need to utilize these gifts of nature for the greater benefit of the poor people of Pakistan. He said the interest-free economy was the key to lead the country on the path of development. The JI, he vowed, would turn Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state and introduce key reforms in every sector, if voted to power.

Meanwhile, JI chief appreciated the peaceful protest held in Milan (Italy) in front of the Indian consulate in favor of right to self-determinations to the people Kashmir and against the Indian forces atrocities in the held region. Thousands of people from all walks of life attended the protest which was held under the banner of Islamic Society Italy, Tehreek-e-Kashmir Italy and other rights organizations.