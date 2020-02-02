Kabaddi WC tickets from tomorrow

LAHORE: The tickets of upcoming Kabaddi World Cup 2020 will be available from February 3, 2020.

Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, in a statement on Saturday has termed the holding of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 in Pakistan a historic occasion in the sports history of the country.

“The attractive promo of Kabaddi World Cup has also been released. We are spreading a peace message as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan through this grand event being organized jointly by Punjab govt, SBP and Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF). The participation of world’s top kabaddi stars will make it worth-watching grand event.” Taimoor Khan Bhatti urged the people from all walks of life to come forward and make it a successful event.

President PKF Ch Shafay Hussain said that the preparations of Kabaddi World Cup have been completed. “We will say welcome to families in Kabaddi World Cup matches being organized in Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujrat,” he added.