Wed Jan 29, 2020
January 26, 2020

Mill owners welcome probe into flour shortage

National

January 26, 2020

LAHORE: The progressive flour mill owners have welcomed probe into flour shortage and price hike. “We welcome probe into flour shortage and price hike,” said Majid Abdullah, adding that the group has distanced itself from the stance of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) over checking of non-functional and inefficient quota seller mills by govt agencies. The PFMA is protecting black sheep in the name of harassment by govt departments, he said. “Our group won't support the PFMA if it decides to go on strike,” he said.

