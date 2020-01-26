close
Wed Jan 29, 2020
Pakistan played good cricket: Domingo

LAHORE: Bangladesh cricket team head coach Russell Domingo gave credit of win to the Pakistan team for winning the T20 series. In a post match press conference, Russel said: Pakistan played very good cricket in both the matches and won the series.” “We tried to compete but scored less than target in both the matches. In the first match we scored 10 to 15 runs short and today we scored 20 to 25 runs less than the score we wanted to get.” He also praised the Pakistan bowling attack, saying “Pakistan's fast bowlers are very good.” He also rued absence of the Mushfiqur Rahim. “His absence has made a difference but Pakistan have played very good cricket.” We will be doing a lot of planning for third match, said Russell and added: “We are trying to bring power heaters in top order.” “We will try to finish the series by winning the third match,” Russell Domingo.

