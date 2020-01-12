close
Sat Jan 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
January 12, 2020

Suter claims maiden WC win

Sports

AFP
January 12, 2020

ALTENMARKT, Austria: Switzerland’s Corinne Suter won the women’s fog-hit downhill in Altenmarkt on Saturday, her maiden victory on the World Cup circuit.

The reigning world downhill silver medallist, 25, clocked 1min 18.79sec, coming in 0.29sec ahead of Italy’s Nicol Delago.

Olympic combined champion Michelle Gisin rounded out the podium, at 0.98sec.

Czech Ester Ledecka lost her lead to Suter in the downhill standings after finishing eighth (+1.41).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports