Suter claims maiden WC win

ALTENMARKT, Austria: Switzerland’s Corinne Suter won the women’s fog-hit downhill in Altenmarkt on Saturday, her maiden victory on the World Cup circuit.

The reigning world downhill silver medallist, 25, clocked 1min 18.79sec, coming in 0.29sec ahead of Italy’s Nicol Delago.

Olympic combined champion Michelle Gisin rounded out the podium, at 0.98sec.

Czech Ester Ledecka lost her lead to Suter in the downhill standings after finishing eighth (+1.41).