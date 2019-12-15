close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2019

Pakistani pharma firm honoured

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2019

LAHORE: Whilshire Laboratories has become the first Pakistani pharmaceutical group, which won the Kotler Award and hoist the national flag at global level, a statement said on Saturday.

Whilshire Laboratories is a member company of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

International Kotler Awards are designed to enhance the competitiveness of the national industry by encouraging and spreading examples of individuals and companies that create innovative customer values and achieve successful market performance through various marketing competitiveness enhancement activities, it added.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that it is not only a great pride for the business community of the country, but is also a most important development for the national exports, as foreign buyers would now be more impress by the abilities of Pakistani pharmaceutical sector.

