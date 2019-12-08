Chaudhry Sugar Mills case adjourned

LAHORE:An accountability court on Saturday adjourned proceedings in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case until December 10.

Officials produced the record of Shahbaz Sharif’s properties after which the court adjourned the case until December 10. The court had sought record after the National Accountability Bureau moved an application seeking confiscation of assets owned by PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his family.

Previously, the NAB had issued orders to freeze 23 properties owned by former Chief Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif, his sons Hamza, Suleman and other family members, all accused of amassing assets beyond means and money-laundering.

The properties under radar of the NAB are also owned by wives of Shahbaz Sharif including Nusrat Shahbaz and Tehmina Durrani.