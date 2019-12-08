Gold prices fall Rs750/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Bullion rates decreased Rs750/tola in the local market on Saturday. All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association announced that gold rates declined to Rs84,500/tola in the local market. Similarly, 10 grams gold prices dropped Rs643 to Rs72,445.
In the international market, bullion rates fell $15 to $1,460/ounce. Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market were trading Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
