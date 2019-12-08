close
Wed Dec 11, 2019
December 8, 2019

Two killed, three injured in West Midlands crash

December 8, 2019

LONDON: Two men have died in a crash on the A41 Black Country New Road in Wednesbury in the West Midlands.

An investigation has been launched into the collision, which happened at about 10.30pm on Friday and involved a black Jeep Cherokee and a black VW Golf.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, two men, aged 21 and 37, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their families have been informed. A further three people sustained serious injuries and were being treated in hospital.

The road was closed in both directions between Patent Shaft Roundabout and Moxley Junction for several hours to allow investigators to examine the scene.

Sergeant Alan Hands from the West Midlands Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We’re currently working to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and whether any other vehicles were involved.”

