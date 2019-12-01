POA nominates Gulfam as Pak SAG contingent flag-bearer

KARACHI: In a rare occasion, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) on Saturday nominated a young shooter Gulfam Joseph, who has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as flag-bearer of Pakistan’s contingent for the 13th South Asian Games (SAG) which will begin in Kathmandu with an opening ceremony on Sunday (today).

The 19-year old Gulfam, who has featured in only a single national championship, qualified for Tokyo Olympics in 10m air pistol in the Asian Championships in Doha recently.

Joseph is a Christian and belongs to Army.

The POA took the decision after taking an input from the chairman of the Athletes Commission of POA and world leading wrestler Mohammad Inam.

The decision of nominating Joseph reflects the spirit of Olympism shown by POA.

The opening ceremony will begin at 5pm in Kathmandu on Sunday (today). Sources from Kathmandu told The News that water-tight security arrangements have been made for the competitions being held in Nepal’s capital and Pokhara from December 1-10.

“Security is quite good,” a source from Kathmandu told this correspondent on Saturday.

“Both players and officials are escorted from venue to hotels and from hotels to venues,” the source said. The source was quick to add that Pakistan’s contingent has been given good accommodation.

An around 350-member contingent of Pakistan is set to feature in 20 disciplines in the biennial spectacle.

As Pakistan’s contingent will proceed to Kathmandu in various phases so a limited number of athletes of the country would be part of the march-past on Sunday during opening ceremony.

Sources said that the POA was trying to arrange accreditation cards for a couple of state officials who have been sent by the government.

The issue created as Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) did not take any input from the POA while finalising the contingent. Pakistan would begin its swimming journey on Sunday while managers meeting of karate teams would be held today as the event will begin on Monday (tomorrow).

Because of lack of proper preparation Pakistan is not expected to lift more gold medals. In 2016 South Asian Games Pakistan had finished third with 12 golds after India and Sri Lanka who finished at the top and the runners-up position respectively. Pakistan’s football team missed the Nepal’s event because of late entry. Golf and archery, which had a chance of medals, had already been excluded by the PSB which is sponsoring a 305-member contingent.