Hilary Duff reacts to fan defending her tour outfits

Hilary Duff just addressed an awkward oil discussion about her concert outfits.

The singer, who is currently performing across the United States as part of her Lucky Me Tour, saw her fan defending her concert outfits from online criticism and decided to weigh in too.

Advertisement

The discussion started after someone on Instagram criticised Duff's stage clothes, claiming she had not spent much money on her wardrobe and even wore sweatpants during the show.

A fan quickly disagreed and shared a video showing Duff making five quick outfit changes during one performance.

The video captured several of her stage looks, including a slip dress worn over jeans, a fringe crop top, a white satin dress and a sequin halter top.

Duff, 38, appeared to subtly support the fan by liking the Instagram post.

The Lucky Me Tour began on June 22 in West Palm Beach, Florida, after her smaller Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour.

She has performed both her classic hits, including Why Not and Come Clean, as well as songs from her 2026 album, Luck... or Something. The tour is set to continue until February 2027.

Earlier this year, Duff told People that she was excited to perform for larger crowds after starting with smaller venues.

In May, Duff also appeared on the cover of the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.