Lewis Hamilton jokes about Kim Kardashian at Silverstone Event

Lewis Hamilton just gave Kim Kardashian a shoutout at Silverstone ahead of the British Grand Prix.

The 41-year-old Formula 1 driver was speaking on stage with other racers when a fan asked why he seemed happier recently and joked that it might be because of a girlfriend.

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"You've been a happier man recently why's that? Could that be a girlfriend?" the fan had asked, to which, broadcaster David Croft then weighed in.

"You know why he's asking? He just needs to know if Kimi needs two towels or not," Croft joked.

Hamilton laughed at the question before going, "Yeah, that's a good one," and procceding to talk about his first season with Ferrari.

He said Ferrari is one of the most famous teams in Formula 1 and that the team has been very welcoming. He added that the season had been challenging but that the hard work was starting to pay off.

"Once you spend a year with this team, Ferrari is the most iconic team of all time, and they've had a difficult period of time," Lewis detailed.

The racer continued, "It's such an amazing team and they've been so welcoming. The first year was obviously very tough but to finally see the hard work we've been putting in, it's finally get us back to where we want to be."

Before moving on, Hamilton jokingly added, “And of course, of course it's Kim,” which met with cheers and laughter from the crowd.

Hamilton and Kardashian have been the subject of dating rumours for several months, although neither has publicly confirmed a relationship. Reports have linked the pair to trips in Japan, England, and France.

Kardashian also recently became part of a light-hearted Formula 1 moment involving Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli. During the Monaco Grand Prix, she was seen picking up a towel that had been left near the podium.

The clip went viral online and Mercedes later joked about the incident by presenting Antonelli with a new towel embroidered with the words “To Kimi from Kim.”