Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make major joint gesture ahead of reported wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have donated $26 million to at least 20 charities.

A representative has revealed that the donations were made to several organisations across the United States, including food banks, children's hospitals and music education programs.

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The charities include New York Cares, The Store in Nashville, the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, After-School All-Stars in Cleveland, Helping Harvest in Reading, Pennsylvania, and Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

National organisations such as Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, the ASPCA, Feeding America and Grammy In The Schools also received donations.

Many fans believe the amount, $26 million, is a tribute to Swift's favourite number, 13, because 26 is double that number.

The announcement did not mention the couple's reported wedding, although reports say Swift and Kelce have now married in a private ceremony.

A larger celebration at Madison Square Garden is still expected, according to multiple media reports. Guests are reportedly being asked to sign non-disclosure agreements and hand over their phones, while the dress code is said to be black tie.

However, the celebrations are expected to begin with a rehearsal dinner, followed by a ceremony and reception on Friday.

More than 1,000 guests are expected to attend, with several celebrities on the guest list. Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw are also reported to be among the performers.