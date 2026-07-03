Everything to know about upcoming Netflix film inspired by Ashley Tisdale's 'toxic' mom group experience

Ashley Tisdale is turning her experience with a difficult mom group into a new Netflix comedy.

The High School Musical star, 41, is expected to appear in Toxic Moms, a new film that is currently in development.

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The comedy is being created with actress Sabrina Jalees and actress and writer Ali Wong. The story follows a new mother who joins a group of wealthy moms before things take a darker turn.

Tisdale also shared the Netflix announcement on Instagram, writing, "I guess we all can be a little toxic."

Tisdale, Jalees and Wong will serve as executive producers, while Wong may direct the project if it later becomes a series, per Deadline.

The project comes months after Tisdale shared an essay about her own experience in a Hollywood mom group.

In the essay, published by The Cut, Tisdale said she joined the group after her daughter, Jupiter, was born in 2021.

She hoped to find support from other mothers but said the group later became filled with "mean girl" behaviour.

Tisdale said she realised she had been left out after seeing photos of the group spending time together without her.

She did not name anyone in the essay, but many fans guessed it was about celebrity friends including Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Meghan Trainor.

All three later denied being involved.

Duff broke her silence, saying the claims made her feel sad because she believed they were not true. Moore also said the rumours were upsetting because being kind is very important to her.

Trainor reacted in a light-hearted way by posting a TikTok joking about the online speculation.

A representative for Tisdale later said there was "zero truth" to claims that the essay was about Duff, Moore, or Trainor.