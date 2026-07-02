'Full House' star Jodie Sweetin shares rare insight into her bond with Olsen twins

Jodie revealed that Mary-Kate and Ashley stepped away from the limelight because acting is “not their thing.”

Jodie Sweetin has shared where her relationship with “Full House” co-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen stands today.

The 44-year-old actress recently appeared on Black Eyed Peas member Taboo’s “Comics and Kicks” podcast, where she revealed that Mary-Kate and Ashley are still friendly with their “Full House” co-stars.

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“Everyone’s on good terms with them, but they were 8 years old when this show stopped,” Jodie said. “Then they did all of those movies and all that stuff that I don’t know that they really loved doing all the time.”

“So I think, for them, they walked away from all of us at 8 years old,” she added.

Sharing her own experience, Jodie said that she spent her “formative years” on the iconic sitcom from 5 to 13, while the Olsens were 8 when the show ended.

"Eight and earlier, you don’t remember all that much,” she quipped.

“They have a different relationship to being on set all the time. They might not remember being 2 years old and having, you know, us all carrying them around and doing this stuff, but I do,” added Jodie. “That’s not their thing.”

Jodie revealed that Mary-Kate and Ashley stepped away from the limelight because acting is “not their thing.”

For those unversed, the twins refused to reprise their roles as Michelle Tanner and Melina Katsopolis in the “Full House” revival, “Fuller House.”