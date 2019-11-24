COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa watches Pak, UK army women hockey teams’ match

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: The final match between Pakistan and visiting UK Army women hockey teams was played at the Army Hockey Stadium here on Saturday where, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was the chief guest.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the UK Army women hockey team won the match. The acting UK High Commissioner was present to witness the bout. Meanwhile, the COAS met players of Army teams who won the recently held national games in Peshawar.
Pakistan Army teams had clinched 7,909 points with 150 gold, 134 silver and 96 bronze medals.
