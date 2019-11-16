Partridge shooting period notified

Shooting of partridges will be permissible in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from November 17, 2019, till February 2nd, 2020.

However, the shooting will not be allowed in the union councils Bilitang, Dodha, Khushalghar, Shakardara R-2, Somari of the Kohat district, in UCs Balyamir, Naryab, of Hangu district, in UCs Jatta Ismaikhel, Bahaderkhel, Sabirabad, Palosa Sar of Karak district, UC Bazzar of Mardan district, UCs Narangi and Kabgani of Swabi district, UC Lassan Nawab of Mansehra district, UCs Ghan Phulgran and Dewal Manal of Abbottabad district, UCs Bakka, Panian, Shah Maqsood, Sarao Salaha, Rahana and Pind Hashim Khan of Haripur district.