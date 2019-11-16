close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2019

Two arrested for woman’s murder

Lahore

LAHORE:Police arrested two persons allegedly involved in Manawan firing incident in which a woman had lost her life and another person sustained wounds a day back.

The arrested accused, Allah Ditta and Imtiaz, were nominated in the FIR. The murder case was registered against 10 accused for killing the woman, Alia, a day back following a property issue. The woman was shot at and wounded allegedly by Waqar Gujjar, Muzammil, Rana, Imtiaz, Mudassar and their five unidentified accomplices. She was removed to hospital where she succumbed to her wounds.

The case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s sister Shazia. Meanwhile, the family members of the victim woman staged a protest demonstration on Manawan Road. The protesters placed the woman’s body in the middle of the road and chanted slogans against police.

