Govt lacks power to make decisions: JI's Sirajul Haq

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq Thursday alleged that the rulers’ cowardice in taking responsibility of sending Nawaz Sharif abroad for medical treatment showed that they wanted the courts to decide the matter.

“The government lacks power to make key political decisions on every important issue,” he said in a statement Thursday. Siraj said there was no democracy and it seemed the country was running sans any government.

He said the poor were starving to death and they could not afford two times meal due to skyrocketing inflation. Even the middle class, he said, lost buying power because the prices of daily use commodities were touching the skies. He said the unemployment was record high with no hope that situation would improve in near future. He said the government hit worst the working class and farmers. The people were running out of patience and no one could stop them from taking to the streets if the situation remained unchanged.

Siraj expressed concern over the situation in Indian-Held Kashmir and demanded the government take bold steps to stop the New Delhi’s brutalities against the besieged people of the Held Valley.