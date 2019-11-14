Inter-parliamentary exchange session at PA

LAHORE:Department of Human Rights Punjab organised a two-day session of inter-parliamentary exchange at Punjab Assembly here on Wednesday.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi delivered a welcome note and hoped the session would be helpful for all the provinces to maintain peace in the country. The aim of the session was to debate on importance of human rights for socio-economic development, peace and stability.

The session focused on stocktaking provincial human rights reforms after devolution under the 18th Constitutional Amendment in 2010 and coordination between federal and provincial governments to comply with international human rights treaties and address interprovincial disparities on human rights reforms.

First secretary, political and economic affairs, the embassy of the federal republic of Germany, Lorenz Stritmatter, said in his address that Germany would provide full support to Pakistan for peace in the region.

Minister of Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine said in his address that journey of peace would continue. Department of HR&MA is performing an important role in safeguarding rights of every citizen in the province, he said and added he feels proud to announce Human Right policy only in Punjab until now and is ready to share his experience with other provinces. The minister hoped that the session would be sign of positive relations among all the provinces. Other speakers acknowledged the efforts of human rights department.

PUASA: Punjab University Academic Staff Association’s general body meeting was held on Wednesday in which a large number of faculty members participated. Professor Dr Mumtaz Anwer presided over the meeting. The agenda of meeting included; higher education budget cut by the government, cancellation of back date appointment by Punjab Governor, amendments to the PUASA constitution and issues related to PU Town 3.

Faculty condemned cancellation of back date appointment by governor and unanimously demanded its revival as per recommendations of Punjab University statutory bodies. Faculty also condemned the cut in higher education budget by the government and demanded its restoration as needed.

Cleanliness: LWMC Public Facilitation Committee Chairman Ahmad Taha visited walled city of Lahore to monitor cleanliness arrangements here Wednesday. LWMC officials said that Ahmed Taha also led an awareness walk along with the PTI’s local leader.

Ahmad Taha met with traders association of Shahalam and adjacent markets. He instructed LWMC staff to be in close coordination with traders association and no compromise on cleanliness would be tolerated. 8,000 kilns to be converted into zig-zag technology

The Punjab government under a formulated roadmap to combat smog has decided to convert around 8,000 brick-kilns into zig-zag technology in the province. The decision was taken in a meeting at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Office here on Wednesday in which matters pertaining to preempting hazards of smog were reviewed.

Presiding over the meeting, Minister for Industries, Trade and Information Mian Aslam Iqbal said that soft loans would be provided to brick-kiln owners to convert their brick-kilns on zigzag technology.