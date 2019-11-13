Fake bank account scam: NAB files reference against Omni Group

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi, has filed a reference against Omni Group and its Chief Executive Khawaja Anver Majid and others after an investigation against them in fake bank accounts scam regarding misappropriation of cane growers subsidy granted for the sugarcane crushing season in 2014-15.

The other co-accused in the reference are Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majid, Khawaja Nimr Majid, Khawaja Mustafa Zulqarnain Majid and Khawaja Ali Kamal Majid. As per details, the owners of sugar mills are involved in “corruption and corrupt practices and misappropriation of government Subsidy funds worth millions of rupee meant for sugar cane growers.”

The government of Sindh through Sindh cane commissioner paid an amount of Rs3.9 billion to different sugar mills for onward payment to genuine sugar cane growers as subsidy on account of supply of sugar cane for the season 2014-15. The Investigation conducted regarding eight sugar mills of the Omni Group, owned and controlled by Khawaja Anver Majid and his four sons namely Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majid, Khawaja Nimr Majid, Khawaja Mustafa Zulqarnain Majid and Khawaja Ali Kamal Majid revealed that out of Rs728.1 million subsidy granted to the mills of Omni Group, an amount of Rs346 million had been misappropriated by the said accused persons for their benefit and enjoyment in connivance with their senior employees by showing different low paid workers of their mills as fake sugarcane growers.