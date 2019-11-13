PBF to send five boxers to Mongolia for one-month training

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has finalised a deal with Mongolia under which five leading fighters will be sent to the East Asian state for one-month training for the 2020 Olympics qualifiers.

“We talked to Mongolia and they have agreed,” PBF secretary Col Nasir Tung told ‘The News’ here on the sideline of the 33rd National Games boxing slots. “We will send five top boxers there for one month ahead of the Olympic qualifiers,” he added.

The qualifiers will be held from February to May next year. Nasir said the selection of the boxers for the qualifiers would be made on the basis of their performances in the 13th South Asian Games to be held in Nepal from December 1-10 this year.

“Yes, South Asian Games will tell us who our top boxers are. InshaAllah the best lot will be picked for the purpose,” Nasir said. Pakistan’s boxing has been suffering a lot like other sports because of dearth of finances. The country has been unable to ensure its full-fledged participation in any international event since the 18th Asian Games held in Indonesia last year.

Pakistan last featured in Olympics in 2004 in Athens. Nasir was optimistic that the things would soon settle down. “The tough time is now going to end. Very soon you will see how we boost our boxing. We have enormous talent and once certain sports matters become clear then you will see how we can put the sport on the right path,” said Nasir.

He was not happy with the provincial associations which fielded some old fighters in the National Games. “I had told the associations to stick to young, talented boxers,” Nasir said.

He appreciated women boxers’ passionate involvement in the National Games. “It is amazing to see young girls playing so well here at Qayyum Sports Complex,” Nasir said. “Some exciting fights were held in women boxing. As we have stuck to only three weights of women here so around 18 boxers have registered their entries and it’s a good sign. We are trying to also send one or two female boxers to the South Asian Games,” Nasir said.