Suspected Lyari gangster arrested

The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police arrested a suspected gangster on Tuesday. According to CTD official Mazhar Mashwani, the suspect, Arsalan alias Mullah Sunny, was arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in SITE Area.

The officer said that the suspect arrested was affiliated with the Baba Ladla group of Lyari gangsters and was involved in various cases of murder and attempt to murder. Weapon was also recovered from his possession.

Factory worker dies

A worker of a private factory died of electrocution in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The family took his body away with them without any medico-legal formalities. Police said 32-year-old Yousuf, son of Saddar, worked at the factory where he received an electric shock while doing his routine work.

Labourer dies

A labourer was injured after a tree fell on him near Indus Chowrangi within the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area. He was taken to JPMC where he died. He was identified as 25-year-old Aleem Ahmed.