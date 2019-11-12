HK police say man set alight after arguing with protesters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police said a man was set alight following a heated argument with pro-democracy protesters during a day of widespread clashes across the city, as videos of the brutal attack went viral online. Three videos were posted on messaging channels used by protesters showing a man in a green T-shirt arguing with people on a footbridge. A masked man dressed in black then throws a liquid over the man and sets him ablaze as crowds scatter and the victim frantically tries to remove his T-shirt.