HK police say man set alight after arguing with protesters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HONG KONG: Hong Kong police said a man was set alight following a heated argument with pro-democracy protesters during a day of widespread clashes across the city, as videos of the brutal attack went viral online. Three videos were posted on messaging channels used by protesters showing a man in a green T-shirt arguing with people on a footbridge. A masked man dressed in black then throws a liquid over the man and sets him ablaze as crowds scatter and the victim frantically tries to remove his T-shirt.
HONG KONG: Hong Kong police said a man was set alight following a heated argument with pro-democracy protesters during a day of widespread clashes across the city, as videos of the brutal attack went viral online. Three videos were posted on messaging channels used by protesters showing a man in a green T-shirt arguing with people on a footbridge. A masked man dressed in black then throws a liquid over the man and sets him ablaze as crowds scatter and the victim frantically tries to remove his T-shirt.