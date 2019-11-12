Man beaten to death for ‘not paying rent’

An elderly man was beaten to death at his house in Elahi Colony Sector E within the limits of the Pirabad police station.

The victim was identified as 60-year-old Zar Nawaz, son of Sher Afzal. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. Responding to the information, police reached the house and inquired into the death. Police said Nawaz was beaten to death with a baton by a suspect, Gul Sher.

According to police, the victim was the suspect's tenant and he was killed by Sher for not paying the monthly rent. The landlord allegedly starting hitting the victim with a baton after an exchange of hot words, causing his death. Police arrested the suspect and registered a case against him. Further investigations are under way.