FCCI suggestions for new textile policy

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Zafar Iqbal Sarwar Saturday proposed suggestions for 2019-24 textile policy to make the country world market leader in terms of textile items by focusing on its value added exports.

Unfolding the objectives of the suggestions, Zafar Iqbal said special emphasis will be accorded to improve Pakistan’s global ranking in doing business and reduction in cost of doing business.

He proposed one window operation for registration, incorporation, EOBI, social security, taxation and collection of different fees. Zafar Iqbal demanded equal energy cost across the country in addition to the settlement of GIDC matters and other issues.

He said to overcome the misuse of subsidized energy and DTRE (Duty & Tax Remission Schemes), the government must take appropriate steps in consultation with real stakeholders. He said efforts must be expedited to increase cotton production through improving product mix by concentrating on product research and development. Zafar Iqbal also demanded the government ensure subsidized credit facility, enhance audit limits, markup support and incentives. Her said steps should also be taken to facilitate additional capital investment and reduce cost of doing business. In this connection, he proposed dispute resolution committees consisting of representatives of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Trade Bodies and ICAP.

Underlining the importance of SME, he said the government should also focus to strengthen this most important sector which is full of potentialities. He expressed satisfaction over GSP plus status and said that a hectic diplomatic campaign should be launched to ensure continuity of this facility. In this connection, Green Banking finance facilities and other social compliance should be ensured through policy interventions.

He said a textile research forum should be established to enhance cotton yield by encouraging genetically modified seeds, organic cotton and sustainable production centre in Pakistan. He said Pakistan-based testing facilities must be ensured in addition to encouraging internationally accredited labs with special focus to install testing equipments for the identification of harmful substances. He said the government should encourage joint ventures/ investments for the manufacturing of textile machinery and production of various inputs used by allied industries in Pakistan subject to its economic viability. “Comprehensive reforms must be introduced in trade bodies and trade delegations by initiating a transparent process of audit to identify and eliminate “Mafias” and mindset that has crippled the growth of textile sector’’ he maintained. He stressed the need of introducing brand Pakistan and business facilitation centre for textile export. Zafar Iqbal demanded existing industrial zones be improved by extending the facility of plug and play especially to the SME sector which is starved of finances. Similarly vocational training should be improved and women entrepreneurs must be encouraged so that they could contribute their role through coordinated efforts between the relevant Ministers and trade authorities, he added.

LABOURER ELECTROCUTED: A labourer was electrocuted in Charachwali Lanoe of Malkhanwala on Saturday. Murtaza Ahmad was working at an under-construction house when accidently he touched an electric wire passing over the house and suffered a fatal electric shock. He died on the way to hospital.

22 POWER THIEVES DETECTED: Batala Colony Fesco SDO Zeeshan Alvi Saturday detected 22 people involved in pilfering 65,000 electricity units. The action was taken on the directives of Fesco Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shafiqul Hassan.