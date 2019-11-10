Call to devise policies for youth development

LAHORE : An NGO has developed an advocacy toolkit which provides information and proposes a set of changes to government representatives and parliamentarians on laws, policies and implementation documents related to youth reproductive health and youth policies.

The toolkit gives rationale behind each change demanded and the consensus developed so far in the communities and among civil society organisations for these changes. It will serve as a resource for the decision makers to improve quality of policies, programmes and services for youth reproductive health in Pakistan.

This was stated during the “National Workshop on Youth Policies” organised by a youth development organisation.

The workshop provided a platform for parliamentarians, government officials and civil society organisations from all four provinces to commit to work for the cause of youth development through advocacy.

Syed Hashim Raza and Muhammad Abbas from Sindh Assembly, Ms Aasia Saleh Khattak, Dr Asiya Asad and Ms Madiha Nasir from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Qadir Nayyal and Ms Zeenat Shahwani from Balochistan Assembly Rana Mashhood Ahmed and Javed Alla-ud-din from Punjab Assembly participated in the workshop.

MNA Ms. Romina Khursheed Alam was also present. MPA Ms Aasiya Khattak said, “Unfortunately, transgender persons are not respected in our society; they are normal human beings and they need acceptance in society.” MPA Rana Mashood said, “We need to ensure continuity in the implementation of policies related to transgender people and minorities because they all are Pakistanis.”

MPA Qadir Nayyal said, “Our society is addicted to stereotypes. It is so closely knitted in traditions that it stops evolution of society.”