PIEDMC holds board meeting

LAHORE: The Punjab Industrial Estates Management and Development Company (PIEDMC) has decided to convert Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park to a multi facet business park, approved 220KV Grid for Sundar Industrial Estate, and constituted a new board for Punjab Drug Testing and Research Centre.

The decisions were made during a board meeting of the PIEDMC, held under the chairmanship of Syed Nabeel Hashmi, at its head office.

In order to resolve the electricity issue of Sundar Industrial Estate, Lahore working under control of PIEDMC, the board approved a new permanent 220KV Grid and allocated land for its construction. GPS meters would be installed in all future electric connections and previous connections would be updated with a timeline.

The board also approved net metering policy for the estate and dual carriageway for Sundar road. It was decided to construct a flyover for Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estates, Kot lakhpat, Lahore.

Approval was also given to constitute a new board for the Punjab Drug Testing and Research Centre. It would be the of its kind to be certified by WHO. Appropriate funding was also approved so that the facility could play its due role in supporting Pakistan’s pharma industry.