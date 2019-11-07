Call to control parasitic diseases in livestock

LAHORE:The Department of Parasitology of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Society of Parasitology (PSP) organised international conference on “Food Safety through Parasite Control” (PARACON-2019) at city campus here on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor University of Education (UoE) Lahore Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the inaugural session of the conference while UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Chairman Department of Parasitology /President Pakistan Society of Parasitology (PSP) Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Dr Ali Raza Sazmand from Bu-Ali Sina University Iran, Prof Dr Neil from UK and many other renowned veterinary & medical practitioners, parasitologists, scholars, researchers, academicians and experts from different countries, including the USA, UK, Iran, Tunisia and all over Pakistan were present in the conference.

Addressing the inaugural session of the conference, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said parasitic deadly diseases of dairy animals are affecting livestock sector. He said: “We are getting food like milk and meat from these animals like buffalo, cattle, sheep and goat and this conference is mainly focusing on food safety through parasitic control. Such parasites like (Congo, ticks) affect the productivity of dairy animals and cause diseases (theileriosis) in dairy animals, which cause economic loss of livestock farming community. The conference would provide an opportunity to learn experiences and latest knowledge regarding disease diagnosis awareness and emerging issues and challenges related to Parasitology field from well-known national & international experts and their recommendation would be effective in meeting challenges and parasitic issues of livestock sector.”

Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said that the conference covered all the major areas related to diagnostics, chemoprophylaxis, anti-parasitic and vaccines of parasites, zoonotic parasitic diseases and vector borne disease, role of veterinarians under one-health concept epidemiology and integrated pest management, etc. He said UVAS disseminates knowledge of science and is producing a large a number of parasitologists every year. He lauded the role of organising team in arranging such an informative conference and thanked national and international delegations who participated in this conference to make it successful event. Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf spoke about the objectives and theme of the conference.

He also presented the vote of thanks. He lauded different organisations from public and private sectors on their active participation and funding to make this a result-oriented conference.

delegates visit Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital: A delegation of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh visited Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital on Wednesday.

The delegation which included LCCI Vice-President Mian Zahid Jawid Ahmad, executive committee members visited various wards and departments of Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital and appreciated the working of the staff.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said the chamber had always remained a step ahead for the help of the ailing humanity and it fulfilled its corporate social responsibilities and would continue to perform its social and moral obligations.