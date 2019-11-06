close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
BR
Bureau report
November 6, 2019

Charges framed against accused in judge attack case

National

BR
Bureau report
November 6, 2019

PESHAWAR: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday framed charges against the accused in a case pertaining to an attack on the judge of the Peshawar High Court. Police had arrested Amir, Raees, Irfan, Khyal Wali and Saeed in connection with attack on the senior judge Justice Mohammad Ayub in Hayatabad a few months back. The court on Tuesday framed charges against the accused. The accused rejected the allegations.

