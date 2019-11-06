Charges framed against accused in judge attack case

PESHAWAR: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday framed charges against the accused in a case pertaining to an attack on the judge of the Peshawar High Court. Police had arrested Amir, Raees, Irfan, Khyal Wali and Saeed in connection with attack on the senior judge Justice Mohammad Ayub in Hayatabad a few months back. The court on Tuesday framed charges against the accused. The accused rejected the allegations.