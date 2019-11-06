Davis Cup organisers admit challenges over ticket sales

LONDON: Davis Cup organisers admit selling tickets for the revamped competition is proving a challenge with less than two weeks to go.

Eighteen national teams will head to Madrid for the first edition of the week-long, World Cup-style event, which begins on November 18.The new format, which has largely replaced the traditional home-and-away fixtures, was controversially approved at last year’s International Tennis Federation AGM despite vociferous opposition from a number of current and former players, officials and fans.

Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique’s Kosmos company is the financial muscle behind the event having pledged to invest three billion US dollars (approximately £2.3million) over 25 years. But efforts to recoup some of that money through strong ticket sales are proving problematic.The good news for organisers is that both of Spain’s group ties, against Russia and Croatia, have sold out the main arena, which seats more than 12,000 spectators.