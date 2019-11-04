School torched in Balakot

Unidentified miscreants set ablaze the building of a government primary school in Zamiri area of Balakot Saturday night.

The fire reduced desks, chairs and other furniture to ashes. Niaz Ahmad, the headmaster of the school, told the police stated that a watchman rushed to the scene and raised alarm for help, after which locals sprinkled sand and water on the flames. “The furniture, stationery, records and sports goods in all classrooms and an adjoining godown were completely burnt down,” he added.

He said that the fire also affected the school building, which now needs renovation. Balakot police lodged a first information report and launched an investigation.

Two women die in separate incidents

A newlywed woman committed suicide and a young girl was killed by a stray bullet in separate incidents here on Sunday.

In the Jabi Khabal area of the Oghi tehsil, a woman living with parents after developing differences with her husband earlier this year allegedly committed suicide, the deceased’s mother Rooh Afza told the police.“She was getting ready to go to her husband’s home after settling differences with him but in the meantime, I heard gunshots and went into her room and found her lying in a pool of blood,” recalled Rooh Afza.