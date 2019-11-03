Newlywed man commits suicide over poverty

LAHORE: A 27-year-old newlywed man committed suicide by shooting himself in his temple in the Naulakha area on Saturday.

The deceased identified as Qasim of Yakki Gate served as a security guard in a private college. He was reportedly depressed over poor domestic conditions. He ended his life at his workplace by shooting himself in his temple. The body was removed to morgue.

Student released after ransom payment: A matric student was released after his father paid Rs 6million ransom to his kidnappers.

The student, Hassan Raza, was kidnapped from the Manga Mandi area. The kidnappers had demanded Rs 10million ransom for his safe return. His family negotiated with the kidnappers who released him after receiving Rs 6 million ransom.

Meanwhile, police claimed to have detained a suspect in this regard.

Man dies: A 27-year-old man was killed by a speeding tractor-trolley in the Chung area on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Azhar. He was on his way on a bike when a rashly-driven tractor-trolley hit him near Shahpur Kanjran, resulting in his death. Police handed over the body to his family and impounded the tractor-trolley.

Cloth bags distributed: Pakistan Red Crescent and Dolphin Squad jointly distributed environment-friendly cloth bags among the people to discourage the use of plastic bags.

The cloth bags were distributed among the citizens on The Mall. Meanwhile, the chief traffic officer, Lahore, inquired after a traffic warden, Abdul Rab, admitted in Sheikh Zayed Hospital with liver complications.

drug pushers arrested: Lahore police, in continuation of a crackdown on the drug peddlers around the educational institutions, claimed to have arrested 684 drug pushers.

Around 138 accused drug peddlers were arrested by City division police, 126 by Cantt division, 57 by Civil Lines division, 139 by Sadr division, 87 by Iqbal Town division and 112 drug pushers were nabbed by Model Town division police.

reunited: Lahore investigation police handed over three missing children to their parents.

Sanda investigation police handed over a child, Ali Raza, 12, to his parents. Sattukatla investigation police handed over Muhammad Haneef, 13, to his heirs and Civil Lines investigation police handed over Adnan, 8, to his parents.

Sedatives seized: The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested a man and recovered sedatives and tranquilisers from his possession.

The arrested person identified as Khadam Hussain of Lodhran was proceeding to Jeddah from Multan airport when he was caught by an ANF team.

Robber arrested: Dolphin Squad caught a robber while his two accomplices managed to escape in Shahdara area.

The arrested accused robber identified as Zahid was handed over to Shahdara police.

Body found: A 28-year-old man, unidentified so far, was found dead near Gulberg Main Market Roundabout on Saturday.

Locals spotted the body of the man lying near Gulberg Main Market Roundabout and informed police. It was suspected he was an addict and he might have died of an overdose drugs. The body was removed to morgue.

accused held: Cantt division police claimed to have arrested 169 criminals in the last week and recovered illegal arms and drugs from their possession.

Moreover, 40 proclaimed and court absconders were also arrested. Police arrested 83 persons for violating the laws and kite flying, wheelie, firing into the air, renting premises, prices, begging and loudspeaker use.