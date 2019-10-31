THAAP conference begins tomorrow

LAHORE:THAAP is organising its 10th international conference on Friday (tomorrow) with yet another theme that captivates our society with its forces of contemporary urbanism. Understanding the dynamics of destructive forces of present times, while trying to maintain peace, harmony and cultural identity, this year THAAP is presenting a people oriented theme, “Citizens and the City”.

The conference is organised by THAAP in collaboration with the Institute for Art and Culture (IAC), a new tri-lingual Liberal Arts Institute based in Lahore. The Institute started with its pioneer undergraduate batch in the month of September, 2018.

The THAAP conference is a three-day event to be held on November1-3 at 43-G, Gulberg-III. Every year, THAAP prides in attracting professionals and academic scholars from varying fields of social sciences, liberal arts and urban studies. This year again, delegates from across the globe as well as Pakistan will be taking part in the international conference. Paper readings will take place on all three days of the event. The chairpersons to attend the conference on the first day are Prof Dr Anis Siddiqui and Senior Architect Ahmed Pervaiz Mirza. On the second day of conference, Prof Dr Samra Mohsin, AR Waqar Aziz, Prof Ayesha Imdad and Prof Dr Neelum Naz shall represent as chairpersons. Prof Mushtaq Soofi and Prof Dr Gulzar Haider will grace the third day of the conference as chairpersons. THAAP conferences have time and again provided a space for people to be heard. It is a non-profit body that provides an environment where people from diverse backgrounds gather to express their concerns and raise questions on issues of identity, culture, society, justice and the paradox of living in modern times.

TransferRED: The Punjab government on Wednesday issued a notification regarding transfers and postings of a number of officers. The services of Dildar Ahmad Chaudhry, deputy district attorney, RY Khan, and Zahid Mubarak, assistant district attorney, have been placed at the disposal of Anti-Corruption Establishment for posting. Muhammad Asghar Khan, district and sessions judge, awaiting posting, has been posted as special judge, anti corruption court, Gujranwala. Malik Muhammad Iqbal Alitta, awaiting posting, has been posted as DG, Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, vice Faiz Naeem Warraich who has been directed to report to his parent department Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Department for further posting.