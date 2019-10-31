close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
DR
Desk Report
October 31, 2019

Twitter bans all political ads

Top Story

October 31, 2019

LONDON: Twitter has banned all political advertising worldwide, saying that the reach of such messages "should be earned, not bought", reports BBC.

"While internet advertising is incredibly powerful and very effective for commercial advertisers, that power brings significant risks to politics," company CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted. Social media rival Facebook recently ruled out a ban on political ads. Social media firms are under particular scrutiny ahead of US elections in 2020 and Dorsey explained his position in a thread of tweets.

