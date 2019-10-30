close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
October 30, 2019

UNDP partners with Byco

Business

 
October 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited (BPPL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to undertake water conservation initiatives by saving the water that is wasted, at car wash stations, by re-using it, a statement said on Tuesday.

UNDP has developed an indigenous and cost-effective water recycling prototype, which recycles 5,000 litres of water, it added.

UNDP’s Resident Representative Ignacio Artaza, said on the occasion Pakistan faces extreme water scarcity challenges.

“We have identified efficient and cost-effective water recycling solutions by saving the water wasted during a car wash,” Artaza said.

“We are pleased that Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited is planning to expand the installation of these ‘Waste-Water Recycling Plants’ across its retail network.”

