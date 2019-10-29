‘Echoes of silence’ on display

LAHORE:Ejaz Art Gallery has started exhibition season with a super amazing show, Echoes of Silence, by two prominent miniaturists of our times, Usman Khalid and Salman Hunzai. Usman Khalid has decided to showcase 10 of his best artworks while Salman Hunzai has come up with eight amazing paintings.

There is certain calm in the white. The vacant white background that acts as a backdrop to the form, assures me. I tend to look for safe places that could summon my sanity and make me feel good about myself. Secure. I have tried to include and show that feeling in the work that I have done.

The more I begin to twist and unfold the complex patterns of day, the more I’m able to understand myself better.

I can’t help but find myself in both of these pieces as they help me grow and understand the way things are and why they are or why they even matter, he explained.