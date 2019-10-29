Ismail opens Int’l Students Convention at IBA

The third edition of the International Students Convention and Expo 2019 started at the Institute of Business Administration Karachi with the collaboration of the Inter-University Consortium for the promotion of social sciences (IUCPSS).

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and the vice chancellors of the Quaid-e-Azam University, National Skill University and Allama Iqbal Open University attended the event.

Ismail congratulated the IUCPSS and laid stress on the promotion of co-curricular activities and the national narrative of Paigham-e-Pakistan among students.

He advised the vice-chancellors of universities to engage students of every university in such circular activities, which, he said, was the need of time. He said: “It is very pleasant to see all colours and cultures of Pakistan under one roof and I congratulate IUCPSS for the efforts and successful event.”

The IBA director welcomed the national and international people and said that the IBA would always be engaged in such activities and its doors were open for such events. Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, vice chancellor of the National Skill University, said that the IUCPSS had played a vital role in engaging students from all over Pakistan and gathered them under one roof. He said that these efforts were very fruitful for the prosperity and peace in Pakistan.