Aussie ex-intel boss charged

SYDNEY: A former top Australian intelligence official has been charged with mishandling classified documents, officials said on Thursday, years after his home was raided during an investigation into Chinese influence operations.

Police and government officials said Roger Uren had appeared in court on Wednesday over mishandling sensitive intelligence. He is believed to be facing around 30 charges. The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation -- the main domestic spy agency -- raided Uren’s Canberra home in October 2015 and uncovered a stash of classified files.